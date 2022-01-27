CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Ben Sheppard scored 18 points as Belmont beat Austin Peay 75-67 on Thursday night. Will Richard added 16 points, Nick Muszynski scored 15 and Luke Smith had 15 for the Bruins. Richard had seven rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Muszynski posted three blocks.

Drew Calderon scored a season-high 20 points for the Governors (5-11, 1-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Carlos Paez added 18 points. Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

