NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Ben Sheppard had 20 points as Belmont extended its win streak to 10 games, getting past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 73-62 on Saturday.

Nick Muszynski had 18 points and three assists for Belmont (24-5, 14-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Will Richard added 18 points and six rebounds. Grayson Murphy had six rebounds and six steals.

The Bruins hit season highs in forced turnovers (24) and steals (20).

Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points for the Cougars (9-19, 3-12). DeeJuan Pruitt added 13 points. Shamar Wright had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Cougars for the season. Belmont defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 80-64 on Jan. 17.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com