Shepherd scores 27 PTs to lead Charlotte past Valparaiso

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Jordan Shepherd scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Charlotte beat Valparaiso 67-57 on Monday night.

Shepherd made all eight of his free throw attempts, Jahmir Young scored 14 and Amidou Bamba scored 10 for the 49ers (5-4) who have won three of four.

Donovan Clay’s 3-pointer to start gave Valparaiso (6-5) its only lead of the game. Bamba scored back-to-back layups which started a 13-3 run for Charlotte.

The 49ers finished 22-of-44 shooting and were 19 of 27 from the free throw line. The Crusaders were just 1 for 4 from the line.

Javon Freeman-Liberty led Valparaiso with 17 points and Clay scored 11. The Crusaders now have lost four of six.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25