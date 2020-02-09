Shepherd scores 26 to lift Charlotte over UTSA 91-84

NCAA Basketball
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Jordan Shepherd scored 26 points as Charlotte extended its home win streak to nine games, topping UTSA 91-84 on Saturday.

Shepherd shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds.

Malik Martin had 19 points for Charlotte (14-9, 8-4 Conference USA), which notched its 12th home victory, a school record. Jahmir Young added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Drew Edwards had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The 91 points were a season best for Charlotte, which also posted a season-high 20 assists.

Keaton Wallace had 27 points for the Roadrunners (11-14, 5-7). Jhivvan Jackson, who came in as the nation’s second-leading scorer at 27.1, added 25 points but missed his first 11 3-point attempts before sinking his only one with under four minutes to go. He did have a team-high eight rebounds. Luka Barisic added 14 points.

Charlotte matches up against North Texas on the road on Thursday. UTSA takes on Marshall at home on Thursday.

