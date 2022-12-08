PHOENIX (AP)Cameron Shelton scored 26 points as Loyola Marymount defeated Grand Canyon 69-65 on Wednesday.

Shelton also had three steals for the Lions (8-3). Keli Leaupepe added 17 points and five rebounds. Alex Merkviladze recorded nine points.

Rayshon Harrison finished with 18 points for the Antelopes (7-3). Gabe McGlothan added 14 points and three steals for Grand Canyon. Josh Baker finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Leaupepe led Loyola Marymount with 13 points in the second half as his team was outscored by four points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.