Shelton, DeBisschop lead N. Arizona past S. Utah 82-79

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP)Cameron Shelton scored 26 points and Brooks DeBisschop scored a career-high 21 with 10 rebounds as Northern Arizona defeated Southern Utah 82-79 on Saturday night.

Shelton was 7-for-10 shooting and made all 10 free throws as NAU (14-10, 8-7 Big Sky Conference) made 9 of 10 in the last 1:08 to keep Southern Utah at bay.

Cameron Satterwhite added 16 points, including a perfect 7-for-7 at the line, where the Lumberjacks finished 27-of-30.

Andre Adams scored 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Thunderbirds (14-11, 7-7). Cameron Oluyitan added 17 points and Dwayne Morgan 15.

Northern Arizona defeated Southern Utah 75-72 on Jan. 16. Northern Arizona matches up against Idaho on the road on Thursday. Southern Utah takes on Northern Colorado on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.