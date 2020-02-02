Sharpe guides Northern Kentucky past Milwaukee 65-56

NCAA Basketball
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP)Tyler Sharpe hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to propel Northern Kentucky to a 65-56 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Jalen Tate totaled 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Northern Kentucky (16-7, 8-3 Horizon League). Trevon Faulkner had 10 points and six rebounds, while Bryson Langdon scored 10 off the bench. Dantez Walton, the Norse’s leading scorer coming into the contest at 17 points per game, had only five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Milwaukee totaled 17 first-half points, a season low for the team, and trailed by eight.

Darius Roy had 11 points and six rebounds to pace the Panthers (10-13, 5-6).

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Milwaukee 74-64 on Dec. 28.

