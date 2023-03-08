FRISCO, Texas (AP)Jamarion Sharp had 16 points in Western Kentucky’s 73-67 victory against UTEP on Wednesday night in the Conference USA Tournament.

Sharp had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Hilltoppers (17-15). Dontaie Allen was 4 of 9 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. Dayvion McKnight shot 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists.

Calvin Solomon finished with 18 points and eight rebounds for the Miners (14-18). Tae Hardy added 16 points and four assists for UTEP. In addition, Shamar Givance had 15 points and eight assists.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.