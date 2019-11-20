Live Now
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies

Sharkey leads Samford over Manhattan 70-57

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP)Josh Sharkey had 17 points and eight assists as Samford beat Manhattan 70-57 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Dupree and Brandon Austin added 15 points each and Deandre Thomas had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-3). Sharkey hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Samford scored the last 11 points of the first half and led 34-22 at the break. Manhattan made its biggest push late in the second half, a dunk by Warren Williams drawing the Jaspers within 61-55 with 2:24 remaining.

Jalen Dupree’s three-point play gave Samford a 65-55 lead with 44 seconds remaining and the Bulldogs made 5 of 6 from the line to close out the win.

Tykei Greene had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Jaspers (2-1). Christian Hinckson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Samir Stewart had five steals.

Samford plays Troy at home on Saturday. Manhattan visits Elon on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story