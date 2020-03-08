Shahid puts North Dakota St. over Denver in Summit tourney

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Vinnie Shahid scored 22 points, including two free throws in the final seconds that gave his team the win, as No. 1 seed North Dakota State edged past eighth-seeded Denver 71-69 in a Summit League tournament quarterfinal on Saturday night.

The score was tied 69-all when Shahid was fouled with six seconds remaining and made both of his free throws to give the Bison (23-8) the winning margin.

The Bison advance to the tournament semifinals on Monday evening to face the winner of Sunday’s quarterfinal contest between No. 4 seed Oral Roberts (16-13) and fifth-seeded Omaha (16-15).

Tyson Ward added 20 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota State. Sam Griesel had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Robert Jones scored a season-high 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Pioneers (7-24). Jase Townsend added 20 points. Ade Murkey had 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.