Sessoms leads Binghamton past D-III Oneonta 90-69

Wednesday night's championship game in the Maui Invitational may not feature the anticipated matchup, but No. 4 Kansas and Dayton square off with both having dominated in their first two tournament games.

Kansas (5-1) on Tuesday won its fifth straight since dropping the season opener on Nov. 5 to Duke. And against BYU -- as they had the previous four opponents, including against Chaminade in Monday's opening round -- the Jayhawks cruised by double-digits.