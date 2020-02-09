Send-half run sends N. Kentucky racing from Detroit Mercy

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Jalen Tate scored 24 points and Tyler Sharpe scored 17 and Northern Kentucky pulled away from Detroit Mercy in the second half for an 84-65 win on Saturday.

Northern Kentucky led 41-35 at halftime. With a 50-45 lead, NKU used a 13-0 run and were up by double digits the rest of the way.

The Norse have won four straight and are 9-1 in their last 10,

Trevon Faulkner added 16 points for the Norse (18-7, 10-3 Horizon League) and Adrian Nelson grabbed 13 rebounds coming off the bench.

Dwayne Rose Jr. led the Titans (6-19, 4-8) with 21 points as he made all 10 of his foul shots. Justin Miller scored 11 and Antoine Davis 10. Detroit Mercy has dropped three straight.

