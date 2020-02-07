SE Missouri State hangs on, snaps 10-game losing streak

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Alex Caldwell had 17 points and eight assists as Southeast Missouri State ended its 10-game losing streak, holding off Jacksonville State 76-72 on Thursday night.

Southeast Missouri led by 18 with just under 12 minutes remaining in the second half, then saw its lead dwindle gradually. Jacksonville State’s Derrick Cook hit a 3-pointer and Kayne Henry followed with a fastbreak layup and free throw to draw the Gamecocks within 69-66 with 4:15 to go. Jacksonville State would not draw any closer, however, and a jumper by Jordan Love and two free throws from Nygal Russell gave the Redhawks a 75-68 lead with 31 seconds left.

Skyler Hogan had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Redhawks (5-19, 1-10 Ohio Valley Conference). Sage Tolbert added 14 points.

Henry had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (9-15, 4-7). De’Torrion Ware added 14 points. Marek Welsch had 11 points.

Southeast Missouri plays Tennessee Tech at home on Saturday. Jacksonville State plays at UT Martin on Saturday.

