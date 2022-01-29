CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)DQ Nicholas and Eric Reed Jr. scored 18 points apiece as Southeast Missouri topped Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 85-77 on Saturday.

Chris Harris added 17 points and six assists for the Redhawks. Nana Akenten had 11 points and seven rebounds for Southeast Missouri (9-12, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference).

Ray’Sean Taylor had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (7-14, 1-7), who have now lost six straight games. Courtney Carter added 15 points. DeeJuan Pruitt had 14 points and seven rebounds.

