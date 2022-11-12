LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Andre Screen scored 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Bucknell beat Niagara 68-50 on Saturday night.

Xander Rice scored 14 points and had four steals for the Bison (2-0). Elvin Edmonds IV shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Noah Thomasson scored 12 points for the Purple Eagles (0-2).

NEXT UP

Bucknell plays Tuesday against Saint Peter’s on the road, while Niagara plays Central Arkansas on Friday.

