ROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had 23 points as South Dakota State won its 10th straight game, narrowly beating North Dakota State 80-76 on Saturday.

Douglas Wilson had 18 points for South Dakota State (19-4, 10-0 Summit League). Luke Appel added 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Jackrabbits led by nine with 21 seconds remaining before North Dakota State made a three-point play and a 3-pointer to close the gap.

Rocky Kreuser had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Bison (14-8, 6-4). Tyree Eady added 13 points and six rebounds. Boden Skunberg had 12 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Bison this season. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 90-86 on Dec. 30.

