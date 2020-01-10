Scanlon scores 21 to carry Belmont past SE Missouri 89-64

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Tyler Scanlon had a season-high 21 points as Belmont rolled past Southeast Missouri 89-64 on Thursday night.

Adam Kunkel had 14 points and eight assists for Belmont (11-5, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Nick Muszynski also scored 14 points. Caleb Hollander had 13 points for the visitors.

Oscar Kao had 15 points for the Redhawks (4-12, 0-3). Sage Tolbert added 11 points. Alex Caldwell had 11 points.

Belmont is 9-0 all-time versus Southeast Missouri.

Belmont takes on UT Martin on the road on Saturday. Southeast Missouri plays Tennessee State at home on Saturday.

