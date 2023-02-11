STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Andrei Savrasov’s 24 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Arkansas State 68-53 on Saturday.

Savrasov added 12 rebounds for the Eagles (14-13, 7-7 Sun Belt Conference). Tyren Moore shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Tai Strickland recorded six points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

Terrance Ford Jr. finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Red Wolves (10-17, 2-12). Arkansas State also got 11 points and 11 rebounds from Omar El-Sheikh. Markise Davis also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Georgia Southern visits Marshall while Arkansas State hosts Troy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.