Santos-Silva scores 16 to lead VCU over La Salle 76-65

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Marcus Santos-Silva registered 16 points and nine rebounds as VCU topped La Salle 76-65 on Saturday.

Nah’Shon Hyland had 15 points for VCU (15-5, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mike’L Simms added 13 points. Issac Vann had 10 points.

David Beatty had 16 points for the Explorers (10-9, 1-6), who have now lost five consecutive games. Scott Spencer added 16 points. Ed Croswell had 11 points.

VCU matches up against Richmond at home on Tuesday. La Salle plays Saint Louis at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Montreal Travel