San Francisco uses 2nd half to pull away from San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP)Charles Minlend scored 21 points and Jimbo Lull and Khalil Shabazz each scored 15 and San Francisco beat San Diego 69-44 on Thursday.

The Dons (16-5-3 West Coast Conference) led 27-22 and outscored San Diego 22-10 in the first nine-and-a-half minutes of the second and were never never challenged down the stretch.

San Francisco has won five of its last six.

Braun Hartfield led San Diego (8-15, 1-7) with 11 points. The Toreros were 16-of-54 (30.2%) – including 1 of 12 from 3-point range and missed nine of 20 attempts from the foul line.

San Diego has dropped back-to-back contests and seven of eight.

