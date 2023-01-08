NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Tyrese Samuel had 19 points in Seton Hall’s 76-51 win over Butler on Saturday night.

Samuel contributed seven rebounds for the Pirates (9-8, 2-4 Big East Conference). Tray Jackson had 15 points, while Al-Amir Dawes scored 12.

Jayden Taylor finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-7, 2-4). Manny Bates added 11 points, while Jalen Thomas had eight points and eight rebounds.

Seton Hall took the lead with 17:33 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 41-23 at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Seton Hall visits Georgetown and Butler visits St. John’s (NY).

