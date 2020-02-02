Sams leads N. Florida past struggling Kennesaw St.

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Garrett Sams score 21 points in 28 minutes and Wajid Aminu scored 10 points with 14 boards and North Florida beat Kennesaw State 86-45 on Saturday.

Sams shot 6-of-9 with four 3-pointers and Aminu did his damage in just 19 minutes of action. J.T. Escobar scored 14 points and Carter Hendricksen 12.

The Ospreys (14-10, 7-2 Atlantic Sun Conference) established a 22-8 lead and never trailed. In building a 52-17 lead at halftime, North Florida was 17-of-30 shooting with nine 3-pointers while the Owls (1-21, 0-9) were 6 of 29 from the field.

Bryson Lockley scored 15 for Kennesaw State.

The Owls have lost 13 straight. Since the 2015-16 season, Kennesaw State has a record of 42-105 (28.5%).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.