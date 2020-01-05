Sams, Escobar lead North Florida past North Alabama 81-65

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Garrett Sams led a balanced attack with 18 points and North Florida topped North Alabama 81-65 on Saturday.

JT Escobar added 17 points, Wajid Aminu scored 16 and Carter Hendricksen had 15 for the Ospreys (9-8, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Sams hit 4 of 6 3-pointers, Escobar hit 4 of 5 3s, Aminu had five blocks and Hendricksen grabbed 13 rebounds.

North Florida was 13 of 28 behind the arc and shot 49% overall.

Christian Agnew had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (6-9, 1-1), who were 4 of 12 from distance.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.