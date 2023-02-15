BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Bubba Parham scored 21 points to help Samford defeat UNC Greensboro 83-71 on Wednesday night.

Parham added three steals for the Bulldogs (19-9, 13-2 Southern Conference). Ques Glover scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 14 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Jermaine Marshall recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 6 from the free throw line.

Keondre Kennedy led the Spartans (18-10, 12-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Keyshaun Langley added 17 points for UNC Greensboro. In addition, Donovan Atwell finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.