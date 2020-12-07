Sam Houston St. routs Howard Payne 117-54

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Zach Nutall and Demarkus Lampley scored 20 points apiece as Sam Houston State rolled past Howard Payne 117-54 on Sunday.
Jarren Cook had 15 points for Sam Houston State (2-3). Tristan Ikpe added 14 points.
Tyrell Thompson had 12 points for the Yellow Jackets. Michael House added 11 points and six rebounds. Reese Ridder had 10 points.
—
For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25
—
This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com