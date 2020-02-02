Salnave, Papas lead Monmouth past Rider 90-84

NCAA Basketball
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)Ray Salnave and reserve George Papas scored 21 points apiece and Monmouth beat Rider 90-84 on Sunday.

Salnave did his damage at the free-throw line where he hit 11 of 12 for the Hawks (13-8, 7-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Papas nailed four 3-pointers on his way to a career high. Nikkei Rutty had career bests of 11 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double. Mustapha Traore pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Deion Hammond scored 12.

Monmouth led 37-35 at halftime and scored a season-high 53 second-half points.

Dimencio Vaughn scored a season-high 28 points on 10-of-11 shooting for the Broncs (12-9, 6-5). Frederick Scott added 14 points. Kimar Williams and Stevie Jordan scored 11 and 10, respectively.

