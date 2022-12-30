JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Corey Washington and Isiah Dasher scored 12 points each to help Saint Peter’s defeat Manhattan 67-57 on Friday.

Washington added eight rebounds for the Peacocks (7-6, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jaylen Murray recorded 11 points and went 6 for 6 from the line.

Samir Stewart finished with 11 points and two steals for the Jaspers (4-8, 2-1). Josh Roberts added 10 points and six rebounds for Manhattan. Anthony Nelson had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.