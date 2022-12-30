JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Corey Washington and Isiah Dasher scored 12 points each to help Saint Peter’s defeat Manhattan 67-57 on Friday.

Washington added eight rebounds for the Peacocks (7-6, 2-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jaylen Murray recorded 11 points and went 6 for 6 from the line.

Samir Stewart finished with 11 points and two steals for the Jaspers (4-8, 2-1). Josh Roberts added 10 points and six rebounds for Manhattan. Anthony Nelson had eight points and eight rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.