Saint Louis downs Rhode Island for third straight win

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Jordan Goodwin and Javonte Perkins scored 17 points apiece and Saint Louis defeated Rhode Island 72-62 on Sunday.

Jimmy Bell Jr. and Hasahn French each added 12 points – French had 14 rebounds – and Terrence Hargrove Jr. scored 11. Saint Louis (21-8, 10-6 Atlantic 10 Conference) has won four of it last five.

The Billikens built an 11-0 lead, extended it to 17-6 and led 26-19 at halftime. Jeff Dowtin made a layup and a 3-pointer to bring Rhode Island within 47-43 with 8:20 left. Later, Bell converted a three-point play with 4:24 to go and St. Louis went up 60-50 and they were up by double figures for most of the remainder.

Fatts Russell had 17 points, eight steals and six assists for the Rams (20-8, 12-4), Cyril Langevine added 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Tyrese Martin scored 11.

Saint Louis (21-8, 10-6) takes on George Mason on the road on Wednesday. Rhode Island faces Dayton at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.