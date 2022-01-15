FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Tyler Thomas scored 24 points and Nico Galette had a double-double and Sacred Heart beat Fairleigh Dickinson 77-71 on Saturday.

Aaron Clarke scored 21 points and Galette finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sacred Heart (6-10, 2-2 Northeast Conference) ended a two-game skid which included a forfeit loss to Wagner.

The Pioneers led the entire second half.

John Square Jr. scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Devon Dunn scored 17 off the bench, Brandon Rush scored 10 and Anquan Hill and Joe Munden Jr. each grabbed nine rebounds for the Knights (1-11, 2-3)

