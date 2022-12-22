FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Nico Galette had 12 points and Sacred Heart beat Holy Cross 66-62 on Thursday.

Galette also contributed eight rebounds for the Pioneers (6-8). Mike Sixsmith added 12 points while shooting 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Raheem Solomon shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The victory broke a five-game slide for the Pioneers.

Gerrale Gates led the Crusaders (3-10) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Joseph Octave added 17 points for Holy Cross. Bo Montgomery also put up 16 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.