Sacramento State defeats Weber State in Big Sky tourney

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Osi Nwachukwu scored 16 points and Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa had 13 points and 10 rebounds to carry Sacramento State to a 62-54 win over Weber State in the first game of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

Bryce Fowler added 15 points for No. 9 seed Sacramento State (16-14), which will face top-seeded Eastern Washington on Thursday. Mauriohooho-Le’afa notched his second career double-double, and Joshua Patton is just one block shy of becoming the first player in school history with 200.

The Hornets’ nationally ranked defense limited Weber State to 37% shooting from the field, including 2 for 14 from the 3-point line.

Jerrick Harding had 33 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (12-20). Michal Kozak added 11 rebounds and Dima Zdor had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.