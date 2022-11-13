SAN DIEGO (AP)Zach Chappell’s 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday.

Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

The Tritons (0-2) were led in scoring by Bryce Pope, who finished with 17 points. J’Raan Brooks added 11 points for UCSD. In addition, Francis Nwaokorie finished with eight points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Sacramento State plays Monday against Denver on the road, while UCSD hosts Cal on Tuesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.