S. Florida spreads scoring wealth in win over Tulane

NCAA Basketball
NEW ORLEANS (AP)David Collins scored 14 points with eight rebounds and South Florida beat Tulane 66-52 on Wednesday.

Nic Thomas’ 3-pointer with 16:42 left to play brought the Green Wave within 34-33. But Ezacuras Dawson III made a pair of 3-pointers, David Collins added a 3 and a three-point play and Michael Durr’s layup were all part of a 14-0 run. Tulane couldn’t get within five points the rest of the way.

Laquincy Rideau had 14 points for South Florida (9-12, 2-6 American Athletic Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. Dawson III added 13 points and Madut Akec had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Bulls had a 40-19 rebounding advantage.

Christion Thompson had 18 points for the Green Wave (10-10, 2-6) who have lost four straight.

