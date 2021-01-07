Ryuny leads San Francisco over Portland 88-64

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP)In his first game of the season, Keion Brooks Jr. scored 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting and Kentucky more closely resembled its No. 10 pre-season ranking by throttling Florida 76-58 on Saturday.

Brooks is the only returning scholarship player who played last season, and only until last week was he medically cleared to return to competition after missing the first nine games of the season with a left leg injury.