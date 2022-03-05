MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Emily Ryan scored a career-high 29 points and No. 8 Iowa State clinched the second seed in the Big 12 women’s tournament with a 74-57 victory over West Virginia. The Cyclones bounced back from a blowout loss at home to No. 5 Baylor on Monday that handed the Bears a share of their 12th consecutive regular-season title. Baylor can earn it outright Sunday with a victory against Texas Tech. A Baylor loss would give Iowa State a share of the championship for the first time since 2000. Ashley Joens had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Cyclones. Madisen Smith scored 11 points for West Virginia.