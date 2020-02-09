Ryan, Commander power Chattanooga past Wofford 84-77

NCAA Basketball
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Matt Ryan had 25 points, Maurice Commander added 22, and the two combined to score Chattanooga’s last 19 points as the Mocs defeated Wofford 84-77 on Saturday night.

The 19-point run of Ryan and Commander began with a pair of free throws from Commander that gave the Mocs a 67-66 lead with 4:10 remaining. The big shot was a 3-pointer by Ryan for a 75-70 lead with 1:49 to go. It was Chattanooga’s last field goal attempt and Ryan and Commander made 9 of 10 free throws in the final minute to close out the victory.

Rod Johnson had 18 points and Ramon Vila scored 10 for Chattanooga (15-10, 6-6 Southern Conference).

Nathan Hoover scored a career-high 31 points for the Terriers (16-9, 8-4). Storm Murphy added 15 points and Chevez Goodwin had 12.

The Mocs swept the season series. They defeated defeated Wofford 72-59 on Jan. 15.

Chattanooga plays VMI at home on Wednesday. Wofford plays Mercer at home on Wednesday.

