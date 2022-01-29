LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Geo Baker scored eight of his 14 points in the final 5-plus minutes, Mawot Mag had 13 points on perfect shooting and Rutgers rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Nebraska 63-61, handing the Cornhuskers their eighth consecutive loss. Baker missed a straight-away 3 but Paul Mulcahy grabbed the offensive rebound and scored in the lane to give Rutgers its first lead at 61-60 with 1:32 to play. Nebraska went 0 for 3 from the field and 1 for 3 from the free-throw line with a turnover from there. Bryce McGowens went 14 of 18 from the free-throw line and finished with 29 points for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have lost 16 straight against high-major opponents.