CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Phillip Russell recorded 30 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Tennessee State 92-75 on Thursday night.

Russell added nine assists for the Redhawks (11-11, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Aquan Smart scored 14 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Josh Earley finished 6 of 7 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Jr. Clay led the way for the Tigers (11-11, 3-6) with 26 points, seven rebounds, 14 assists and three steals. Dedric Boyd added 13 points for Tennessee State. Zool Kueth also had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.