Russell scores 30 as Rhode Island extends win streak to 8

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Fatts Russell had 30 points as Rhode Island extended its winning streak to eight games, beating VCU 87-75 on Friday night.

Russell hit 16 of 18 foul shots in the victory that left the Rams a half-game back of Dayton (8-0) in the Atlantic 10.

Tyrese Martin had 18 points for Rhode Island (16-5, 8-1. Jeff Dowtin added 17 points. Cyril Langevine had 11 points.

Nah’Shon Hyland had 16 points for VCU (16-6, 6-3), whose four-game win streak was broken. Issac Vann added 13 points.

Rhode Island improves to 2-0 against VCU on the season. Rhode Island defeated VCU 65-56 on Jan. 11.

Rhode Island matches up against UMass at home on Tuesday. VCU is host to Davidson next Friday.

