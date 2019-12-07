Russell leads Rhode Island over Providence 75-61

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Fatts Russell had 24 points as Rhode Island defeated Providence 75-61 on Friday night.

Russell reached 20 points for the seventh straight game.

Cyril Langevine had 17 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for Rhode Island (6-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Tyrese Martin added 10 points and six rebounds. Mekhi Long had seven rebounds for the home team.

Alpha Diallo had 13 points for the Friars (5-5). David Duke added 12 points and six rebounds. Nate Watson had 10 points and three blocks.

