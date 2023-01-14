AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP)Brandon Rush scored 30 points as Youngstown State beat Oakland 85-69 on Saturday.

Rush shot 11 for 16, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Penguins (14-5, 6-2 Horizon League). Malek Green added 20 points while going 8 of 13 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Bryce McBride was 7 of 11 shooting (5 for 6 from distance) to finish with 19 points, while adding six assists.

The Golden Grizzlies (7-12, 5-3) were led by Jalen Moore, who posted 20 points, seven assists and three steals. Rocket Watts added 13 points for Oakland. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Golden Grizzlies.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Youngstown State visits Green Bay and Oakland visits IUPUI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.