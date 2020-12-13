Rucker, N Iowa upend No. 21 South Dakota St women 65-48

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Karli Rucker scored 18 points and Northern Iowa dominated the middle quarters to hand No. 21 South Dakota State its second-straight loss, 65-48 on Saturday.

Trailing 13-8 after the first period, the Panthers opened a 28-23 lead at the half and stretched that 54-36 after three quarters.

Rucker scored 15 points in those two quarters and Northern Iowa (3-2) was 14 of 27, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range, and made 12 of 14 free throws. The Jackrabbits (3-2) were 1 of 7 from 3-point range and shot 34% with just two free throws and 14 turnovers.

South Dakota State played its first three games at home and beat No. 15 Iowa State and No. 18 Gonzaga. They lost their first game at Kansas State, 62-53 on Thursday.

Megan Maahs added 10 points for Northern Iowa.

Paiton Burckhard scored 18 points and Myah Selland had 16 for the Jackrabbits, who shot just 33%, going 3 of 12 from 3-point range. They averaged better than eight 3-pointers on 35% in their first four games.

