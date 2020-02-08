Rose heats up in OT, Temple rallies 97-90 past SMU

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Quinton Rose scored 10 of his 25 points in overtime, including the first nine without a miss and Temple rallied past SMU 97-90 on Saturday.

With the game tied at 80 after regulation, Rose opened the extra period with a jump shot, then answered every SMU basket until canning a 3-pointer that put Temple ahead for keeps at 89-85 halfway through. The Mustangs went through a stretch of missing 6 of 7 from the field.

Still, Kendric Davis (23 points and 10 assists) converted a three-point play that brought SMU to 91-90 with 42 seconds left but Alani Moore II, Monty Scott, Nate Pierre-Louis and Rose were 6-of-8 at the line the rest of the way.

Scott finished with 22 points and six assists for Temple (12-11, 4-7 American Athletic Conference), Moore added 14 points and five assists. Jake Forrester scored 11 for the Owls, who shot 59% from the field (35-for-59) with a season-high 24 assists and 40 points off the bench.

The Owls trailed by 17 at halftime but shot 68% after the break, including 6-for-7 from distance, to catch up

SMU’s Tyson Jolly, who scored 13 points and was 7-for-7 at the line, hit three free throws to even the score at 80 and send the game to overtime. Isiaha Mike added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (16-6, 6-4).

Temple faces Tulane on the road on Wednesday. SMU plays UConn at home on Wednesday.

