TOLEDO, Ohio (AP)Ryan Rollins sank two free throws with 6 seconds remaining and finished with 27 points as Toledo edged Bradley 67-65 on Tuesday night.

JT Shumate had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Rockets (7-2).

Terry Roberts had 21 points for the Braves (4-6). Roberts hit two straight baskets and knotted the score at 65 with 20 seconds left. Malevy Leons added 12 points. Rienk Mast had nine rebounds.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com