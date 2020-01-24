Roland scores 26 to lead Northeastern past Drexel 85-52

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP)Jordan Roland had 26 points as Northeastern routed Drexel 85-52 on Thursday night.

Bolden Brace had 17 points for Northeastern (11-9, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Association).

Northeastern dominated the first half and led 49-17 at the break. The Dragons’ 17 first-half points were a season low for the team.

James Butler had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Dragons (12-9, 5-3). Coletrane Washington added 11 points.

Camren Wynter, whose 16 points per game heading into the matchup led the Dragons, had six points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Northeastern plays Delaware at home on Saturday. Drexel matches up against Hofstra on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.