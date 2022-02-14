WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Matt Rogers had 20 points as American defeated Holy Cross 60-54 on Monday night.

Colin Smalls had 19 points for American (7-18, 3-10 Patriot League), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Stacy Beckton Jr. added six rebounds.

Holy Cross scored 14 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Kyrell Luc had 15 points for the Crusaders (8-17, 6-7). Gerrale Gates added 14 points and eight rebounds. Bo Montgomery had 11 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders on the season. American defeated Holy Cross 67-49 on Jan. 26.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com