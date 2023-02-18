NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Jay Rodgers scored a career-high 24 points as Central Connecticut took down Stonehill 94-90 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Rodgers was 8 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Blue Devils (10-19, 7-7 Northeast Conference). Kellen Amos scored 12 points while going 4 of 17 (2 for 10 from distance), and added six rebounds. Jayden Brown was 4 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Andrew Sims led the Skyhawks (14-16, 10-5) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and seven rebounds. Stonehill also got 16 points, three steals and two blocks from Josh Mack. Max Zegarowski also had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.