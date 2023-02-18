NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP)Jay Rodgers scored a career-high 24 points as Central Connecticut took down Stonehill 94-90 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Rodgers was 8 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Blue Devils (10-19, 7-7 Northeast Conference). Kellen Amos scored 12 points while going 4 of 17 (2 for 10 from distance), and added six rebounds. Jayden Brown was 4 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Andrew Sims led the Skyhawks (14-16, 10-5) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and seven rebounds. Stonehill also got 16 points, three steals and two blocks from Josh Mack. Max Zegarowski also had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.