CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Pat Robinson III sank a jumper with 3 seconds remaining to send Charleston to a 77-75 victory over Virginia Tech in the championship game of the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

Robinson’s bucket for Charleston (5-1) came after Hunter Cattoor’s layup tied the game for Virginia Tech (5-1) with 31 seconds left.

Ante Brzovic came off the bench to score 15 points and grab five rebounds for the 49ers. Robinson, also a reserve, added 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Ryan Larson had 12 points and Reyne Smith scored 10. Babacar Faye pitched in with eight points and eight rebounds.

Cattoor and Sean Pedulla topped the Hokies with 17 points apiece. Justyn Mutts just missed a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds. Grant Basile contributed 12 points and four assists.

Larson had eight points and Faye scored seven and grabbed seven rebounds to help Charleston take a 35-30 lead at halftime.

Virginia Tech battled back to grab a 43-40 lead on Cattoor’s 3-pointer with 17:11 left in the game. The Hokies stayed in front until a Robinson layup and a 3-pointer by Brzovic gave Charleston a 73-70 lead with 1:25 remaining.

Charleston’s bench outscored the Virginia Tech reserves 40-5.

