Robinson scores 33 to carry Fresno St. over Wyoming 81-61

Virginia Tech, having moved up five spots to No. 19 in the nation, gets its first game in a week on Wednesday when it faces Louisville on the road in a battle of two of the top teams in the ACC.

Virginia Tech (8-1, 2-0 ACC) has a four-game winning streak and has benefited from playing seven games at home in Blacksburg, Va., with two on a neutral court. The game at Louisville will be the Hokies' first game away from Blacksburg since Nov. 29.