DOVER, Del. (AP)Martez Robinson scored 28 points and made two free throws with nine seconds left to lift Delaware State over South Carolina State 69-68 on Monday night.

Robinson also grabbed six rebounds for the Hornets (6-20, 4-8 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). O’Koye Parker added 14 points and five boards. Kyle Johnson finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Raquan Brown and Cam Jones scored 14 apiece to lead the Bulldogs (5-22, 2-9). Lesown Hallums finished with 13 points and two blocks.

Both teams next play Saturday. Delaware State visits Morgan State while South Carolina State hosts Norfolk State.

